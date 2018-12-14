Men's Basketball

Men's Basketball Faces Providence on FS1 on Sunday

Men's Basketball Faces Providence on FS1 on Sunday
Dec 14, 2018

The Central Connecticut men's basketball travels to Providence for a nationally televised game on FS1 on Saturday afternoon. The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. in the teams' first meeting since Nov. 29, 2010. The Blue Devils have three remaining non-conference games, all of them on the road, before opening Northeast Conference play at home on Jan. 3.

Senior Tyler Kohl scored a game-high 21 points to lead four Blue Devils in double-figures in a 79-58 win over Penn State Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 8. Junior Joe Hugley added 17 points, freshman Ian Krishnan had 15 and senior Deion Bute finished with 12 points.

The Friars are 7-3 on the year, but fell to UMass, 79-78, in their last contest. Alpha Diallo leads the team with 17.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. A.J. Reeves, who ranks second on the team with 14.2 points per game will miss 4-6 weeks with a foot injury. 

GAMEDAY INFORMATION | Dunkin' Donuts Center (Providence, RI)
 CCSU (5-5) at Providence (7-3) | Sunday, Dec. 16 | 2:00 PM
 VIDEO (FS1)LIVE STATS | AUDIO@KizerBlueDevil (In-game twitter updates)

COMPLETE CCSU GAME NOTES  |  2018-19 RECORD BOOK

NCAA WEEKLY WHISTLE

SERIES HISTORY • CCSU is at Providence for the teams' first meeting since Nov. 29, 2010. PC leads the all-time series, 5-2, with Central last winning, 54-50, on Dec. 21, 1999.

IMPROVED EFFICIENCY = INCREASED PRODUCTION • The Blue Devils have improved in several offensive categories this season, most notably in points per game after averaging an NEC-low 67.8 in 2017-18. Central is leading the league, converting 77.3% of its foul shots, as well as ranking second in the league making 37.3% of its shots from three-point range:

HUGLEY AT HOME COMING OFF THE BENCH • Joe Hugley has come off the bench to score in double-figures in each of the last 7 games. He is averaging 12.2 ppg this season and shooting 41.5% from the field (40.0% from three). Hugley had a double-double at NC A&T (18pts, 11reb) and scored a season-high 21 points at Loyola Marymount when he hit 6-of-7 shots, including 4-of-5 three-pointers. The 6-foot-7 forward is playing 19.4 minutes per game and has come off the bench to score in double-figures 18 times in his career. He had a career-high 33 at Fairleigh Dickinson (Jan. 4, 2018) when he shot 10-20 from the field and had 5-11 from the arc.

CCSU CLOSING STRONG • Central is 4-0 this season when leading with 5:00 to play. However, CCSU is 0-2 in games decided by 5 or fewer points. The Blue Devils have been strong at the foul line in the closing minutes, converting 34-45 (.756) in the final 5:00, while hitting 13-14 (.929) in the final 1:00 to close out contests.

UP NEXT • Following Sunday's game, Central will travel to Maine (Dec. 22) and Oregon State (Dec. 29) to close out the non-league schedule. The Blue Devils return home to host Wagner in the Northeast Conference opener on Jan. 3.

Men's Basketball Faces Providence on FS1 on Sunday
December 14, 2018 Men's Basketball Faces Providence on FS1 on Sunday
Four in Double-Figures for Men's Basketball in 79-58 Win Over Penn State Wilkes-Barre
December 8, 2018 Four in Double-Figures for Men's Basketball in 79-58 Win Over Penn State Wilkes-Barre
Men's Basketball Returns Home to Host Penn State Wilkes-Barre
December 7, 2018 Men's Basketball Returns Home to Host Penn State Wilkes-Barre
Men's Basketball Falls at 13th-Ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday
December 1, 2018 Men's Basketball Falls at 13th-Ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday
Men's Basketball Takes on #13/12 Virginia Tech on Saturday
November 30, 2018 Men's Basketball Takes on #13/12 Virginia Tech on Saturday
Men's Basketball Falls at North Carolina A&T, 72-60
November 29, 2018 Men's Basketball Falls at North Carolina A&T, 72-60
Men's Basketball Travels to North Carolina A&T on Thursday
November 28, 2018 Men's Basketball Travels to North Carolina A&T on Thursday
Men's Basketball Eases Past Pine Manor College, 88-59
November 25, 2018 Men's Basketball Eases Past Pine Manor College, 88-59
Men's Basketball Returns Home to Host Pine Manor Sunday
November 24, 2018 Men's Basketball Returns Home to Host Pine Manor Sunday
Men's Basketball Falls 76-74 at Loyola Marymount on Late Foul Shots
November 21, 2018 Men's Basketball Falls 76-74 at Loyola Marymount on Late Foul Shots
Trevian Tennyson Commits to CCSU Men's Basketball
November 20, 2018 Trevian Tennyson Commits to CCSU Men's Basketball
Men's Basketball Heads to Loyola Marymount Wednesday Night
November 20, 2018 Men's Basketball Heads to Loyola Marymount Wednesday Night
Kohl and Krishnan Earn NEC Weekly Honors
November 19, 2018 Kohl and Krishnan Earn NEC Weekly Honors
Men's Basketball Wins 89-75 Over Florida A&M to Close Jamaica Classic
November 18, 2018 Men's Basketball Wins 89-75 Over Florida A&M to Close Jamaica Classic
Men's Basketball Gains Cultural and Basketball Experiences at Jamaica Classic
November 17, 2018 Men's Basketball Gains Cultural and Basketball Experiences at Jamaica Classic
Men's Basketball Held Off by Austin Peay, 80-78
November 16, 2018 Men's Basketball Held Off by Austin Peay, 80-78
Men's Basketball Heads to Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic for Two Contests
November 15, 2018 Men's Basketball Heads to Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic for Two Contests
Men's Basketball Shoots Past UMass Lowell, 86-74, in Home Opener
November 13, 2018 Men's Basketball Shoots Past UMass Lowell, 86-74, in Home Opener
Kohl Named NEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week
November 12, 2018 Kohl Named NEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week
Men's Basketball Hosts UMass Lowell for Home Opener
November 12, 2018 Men's Basketball Hosts UMass Lowell for Home Opener
Men's Basketball Pushes Georgetown, Before Falling 85-78
November 10, 2018 Men's Basketball Pushes Georgetown, Before Falling 85-78
Men's Basketball Faces Georgetown for the First Time Saturday
November 7, 2018 Men's Basketball Faces Georgetown for the First Time Saturday
Kohl, Bute Lead Men's Basketball by Hartford, 75-68
November 6, 2018 Kohl, Bute Lead Men's Basketball by Hartford, 75-68
Men's Basketball Tips Off 2018-19 at Hartford on Tuesday
November 5, 2018 Men's Basketball Tips Off 2018-19 at Hartford on Tuesday
Men's Basketball Defeats Arcadia in Exhibition
October 27, 2018 Men's Basketball Defeats Arcadia in Exhibition
Northeast Conference Announces 2018-19 Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches Poll
October 24, 2018 Northeast Conference Announces 2018-19 Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches Poll
Men's Basketball Hosts Arcadia in Exhibition Game Saturday
October 23, 2018 Men's Basketball Hosts Arcadia in Exhibition Game Saturday
Kohl and Marshall to Attend NEC Social Media Day
October 22, 2018 Kohl and Marshall to Attend NEC Social Media Day
Northeast Conference Announces 2018-19 Basketball TV Schedule
October 15, 2018 Northeast Conference Announces 2018-19 Basketball TV Schedule
Men's Basketball 2018-19 Season Prep Underway
October 4, 2018 Men's Basketball 2018-19 Season Prep Underway
Men's Basketball Announces 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule
September 10, 2018 Men's Basketball Announces 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule
Men's Basketball to Play in Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic
September 7, 2018 Men's Basketball to Play in Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic
Baba Diallo Named Men's Basketball Assistant Coach
July 19, 2018 Baba Diallo Named Men's Basketball Assistant Coach
Men's Basketball Duo Earn NABC Academic Recognition
July 16, 2018 Men's Basketball Duo Earn NABC Academic Recognition

CCSU DEPARTMENT OF ATHLETICS 1615 STANLEY STREET NEW BRITAIN, CT 06050 (860) 832-BLUE

PrestoSports

Scoreboard

  • Sat, 12/08 | Men's Basketball vs. Penn St.-Wilkes Barre W, 79-58 (Final) RC | BX | V
  • Sat, 12/01 | Men's Basketball at Virginia Tech L, 94-40 (Final) RC | BX | A | V
  • Thu, 11/29 | Men's Basketball at North Carolina A&T L, 72-60 (Final) RC | BX | V
  • Sun, 11/25 | Men's Basketball vs. Pine Manor W, 88-59 (Final) RC | BX | V
  • Wed, 11/21 | Men's Basketball at Loyola Marymount L, 76-74 (Final) RC | BX | A | V