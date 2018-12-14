Men's Basketball Faces Providence on FS1 on Sunday

The Central Connecticut men's basketball travels to Providence for a nationally televised game on FS1 on Saturday afternoon. The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. in the teams' first meeting since Nov. 29, 2010. The Blue Devils have three remaining non-conference games, all of them on the road, before opening Northeast Conference play at home on Jan. 3.

Senior Tyler Kohl scored a game-high 21 points to lead four Blue Devils in double-figures in a 79-58 win over Penn State Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 8. Junior Joe Hugley added 17 points, freshman Ian Krishnan had 15 and senior Deion Bute finished with 12 points.

The Friars are 7-3 on the year, but fell to UMass, 79-78, in their last contest. Alpha Diallo leads the team with 17.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. A.J. Reeves, who ranks second on the team with 14.2 points per game will miss 4-6 weeks with a foot injury.

CCSU (5-5) at Providence (7-3) | Sunday, Dec. 16 | 2:00 PM

SERIES HISTORY • CCSU is at Providence for the teams' first meeting since Nov. 29, 2010. PC leads the all-time series, 5-2, with Central last winning, 54-50, on Dec. 21, 1999.