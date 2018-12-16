Men's Basketball Stopped at Providence, 87-63 on Sunday

Junior Jamir Coleman scored a career-high 20 points for the Central Connecticut men's basketball team, but it was not enought at Providence in an 87-63 setback on Sunday. Senior Tyler Kohl chipped in with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils. CCSU slips to 5-6 on the season overall.

The Blue Devils are back in action on Saturday, Dec. 22, when they travel to Maine for a 1:00 p.m. contest.

Coleman and Kohl were the only Blue Devils in double-figures. Junior Joe Hugley added seven points. Central shot 24-of-58 (.414) overall and was 6-of-15 (.400) from three-point range.

Central opened the scoring a layup by senior Deion Bute, but Providence would respond by hitting three straight shots as part of a 9-0 run. A layup by Maliek White would make it 9-2 with 15:49 to play in the opening period.

CCSU would go over four minutes without a field goal before senior Tyler Kohl sparked a quick 7-0 run. A three-pointer by Jamir Coleman would tie the game at 11-11 with 14:08 to go in the half. PC came back by hitting six straight shots and would lead 24-15 after a layup by Maliek White.

The Friars would extend their lead, hitting three straight field goals, after a three-pointer by Alpha Diallo made it 33-20 with 7:22 to go in the half. PC would extend the run to 15-3, including nine straight to cap it off. Isaiah Jackson would hit a pair of foul shots to make it 39-20 with 6:06 to go in the half.

Freshman Ian Krishnan would hit a three-pointer to end the run and spark a stretch of CCSU hitting four straight field goals, but the Friars would stay hot from the floor and converted five straight shots. A three-point play by Diallo with 3:48 to go in the period made it 43-27.

Central would close the period by scoring the last five points of the half. Junior Jamir Coleman had a layup in the lane and that was followed by a Kohl foul shot. Junior Joe Hugley made a slashing layup with 1:09 left in the period to make it 46-32 at the intermission.

CCSU would shoot 12-of-31 (.387) in the opening half, including just 3-of-11 (.273) from the arc. The Friars were 17-of-30 (.567) from the field and hit 4-of-12 (.333) from three-point range.

Central opened the second half with a jumper in the lane by Coleman, but PC would respond with an 11-0 run, holding CCSU scoreless for almost four minutes. A three-pointer by White would push the Friars lead to 57-34 with 16:35 to play.

Coleman would score CCSU's first nine points of the second half, but a three-plus minute scoring drought allowed the Friars to extend their lead. A three-pointer by Isaiah Jackson would push the PC lead to 65-41.

Providence would push its lead to 75-47 with 6:13 to play. Central would get no closer than 83-63 after a three-pointer by freshman Will Ellis with 1:43 to play.

White led four Friars in double-figures with 18 points. PC shot 30-of-59 (.508) as a team and was 11-of-23 (.478) from three-point range.

