Men's Basketball

Men's Basketball Stopped at Providence, 87-63 on Sunday

Men's Basketball Stopped at Providence, 87-63 on Sunday

Game Leaders

CCSU
Pts: Jamir Coleman - 21
Reb: Tyler Kohl - 8
Ast: Tyler Kohl - 2
Providence
Pts: WHITE, Maliek - 18
Reb: NICHOLS, Jimmy - 9
Ast: WHITE, Maliek - 6

Team Stats

CCSU
Providence

Field Goals

(24-58)
(30-59)

Field Goal %

41.4%
50.8%

Rebounds

30
40

Assists

5
26

Turnovers

13
12

Pts off Turnovers

11
22

2nd Chance Pts

13
6

Pts in the Paint

28
30

Fastbreak Pts

4
15

Bench Pts

11
38
full stats
Dec 16, 2018

Junior Jamir Coleman scored a career-high 20 points for the Central Connecticut men's basketball team, but it was not enought at Providence in an 87-63 setback on Sunday. Senior Tyler Kohl chipped in with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils. CCSU slips to 5-6 on the season overall.

The Blue Devils are back in action on Saturday, Dec. 22, when they travel to Maine for a 1:00 p.m. contest.

Coleman and Kohl were the only Blue Devils in double-figures. Junior Joe Hugley added seven points. Central shot 24-of-58 (.414) overall and was 6-of-15 (.400) from three-point range.

Central opened the scoring a layup by senior Deion Bute, but Providence would respond by hitting three straight shots as part of a 9-0 run. A layup by Maliek White would make it 9-2 with 15:49 to play in the opening period.

CCSU would go over four minutes without a field goal before senior Tyler Kohl sparked a quick 7-0 run.  A three-pointer by Jamir Coleman would tie the game at 11-11 with 14:08 to go in the half. PC came back by hitting six straight shots and would lead 24-15 after a layup by Maliek White. 

The Friars would extend their lead, hitting three straight field goals, after a three-pointer by Alpha Diallo made it 33-20 with 7:22 to go in the half.  PC would extend the run to 15-3, including nine straight to cap it off. Isaiah Jackson would hit a pair of foul shots to make it 39-20 with 6:06 to go in the half.

Freshman Ian Krishnan would hit a three-pointer to end the run and spark a stretch of CCSU hitting four straight field goals, but the Friars would stay hot from the floor and converted five straight shots. A three-point play by Diallo with 3:48 to go in the period made it 43-27.

Central would close the period by scoring the last five points of the half. Junior Jamir Coleman had a layup in the lane and that was followed by a Kohl foul shot. Junior Joe Hugley made a slashing layup with 1:09 left in the period to make it 46-32 at the intermission.

CCSU would shoot 12-of-31 (.387) in the opening half, including just 3-of-11 (.273) from the arc. The Friars were 17-of-30 (.567) from the field and hit 4-of-12 (.333) from three-point range. 

Central opened the second half with a jumper in the lane by Coleman, but PC would respond with an 11-0 run, holding CCSU scoreless for almost four minutes. A three-pointer by White would push the Friars lead to 57-34 with 16:35 to play.

Coleman would score CCSU's first nine points of the second half, but a three-plus minute scoring drought allowed the Friars to extend their lead. A three-pointer by Isaiah Jackson would push the PC lead to 65-41. 

Providence would push its lead to 75-47 with 6:13 to play. Central would get no closer than 83-63 after a three-pointer by freshman Will Ellis with 1:43 to play.

White led four Friars in double-figures with 18 points. PC shot 30-of-59 (.508) as a team and was 11-of-23 (.478) from three-point range.

Central is back in action on Saturday, Dec. 22, when it travels to Maine.

 

 

Men's Basketball Stopped at Providence, 87-63 on Sunday
December 16, 2018 Men's Basketball Stopped at Providence, 87-63 on Sunday
Men's Basketball Faces Providence on FS1 on Sunday
December 14, 2018 Men's Basketball Faces Providence on FS1 on Sunday
Four in Double-Figures for Men's Basketball in 79-58 Win Over Penn State Wilkes-Barre
December 8, 2018 Four in Double-Figures for Men's Basketball in 79-58 Win Over Penn State Wilkes-Barre
Men's Basketball Returns Home to Host Penn State Wilkes-Barre
December 7, 2018 Men's Basketball Returns Home to Host Penn State Wilkes-Barre
Men's Basketball Falls at 13th-Ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday
December 1, 2018 Men's Basketball Falls at 13th-Ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday
Men's Basketball Takes on #13/12 Virginia Tech on Saturday
November 30, 2018 Men's Basketball Takes on #13/12 Virginia Tech on Saturday
Men's Basketball Falls at North Carolina A&T, 72-60
November 29, 2018 Men's Basketball Falls at North Carolina A&T, 72-60
Men's Basketball Travels to North Carolina A&T on Thursday
November 28, 2018 Men's Basketball Travels to North Carolina A&T on Thursday
Men's Basketball Eases Past Pine Manor College, 88-59
November 25, 2018 Men's Basketball Eases Past Pine Manor College, 88-59
Men's Basketball Returns Home to Host Pine Manor Sunday
November 24, 2018 Men's Basketball Returns Home to Host Pine Manor Sunday
Men's Basketball Falls 76-74 at Loyola Marymount on Late Foul Shots
November 21, 2018 Men's Basketball Falls 76-74 at Loyola Marymount on Late Foul Shots
Trevian Tennyson Commits to CCSU Men's Basketball
November 20, 2018 Trevian Tennyson Commits to CCSU Men's Basketball
Men's Basketball Heads to Loyola Marymount Wednesday Night
November 20, 2018 Men's Basketball Heads to Loyola Marymount Wednesday Night
Kohl and Krishnan Earn NEC Weekly Honors
November 19, 2018 Kohl and Krishnan Earn NEC Weekly Honors
Men's Basketball Wins 89-75 Over Florida A&M to Close Jamaica Classic
November 18, 2018 Men's Basketball Wins 89-75 Over Florida A&M to Close Jamaica Classic
Men's Basketball Gains Cultural and Basketball Experiences at Jamaica Classic
November 17, 2018 Men's Basketball Gains Cultural and Basketball Experiences at Jamaica Classic
Men's Basketball Held Off by Austin Peay, 80-78
November 16, 2018 Men's Basketball Held Off by Austin Peay, 80-78
Men's Basketball Heads to Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic for Two Contests
November 15, 2018 Men's Basketball Heads to Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic for Two Contests
Men's Basketball Shoots Past UMass Lowell, 86-74, in Home Opener
November 13, 2018 Men's Basketball Shoots Past UMass Lowell, 86-74, in Home Opener
Kohl Named NEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week
November 12, 2018 Kohl Named NEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week
Men's Basketball Hosts UMass Lowell for Home Opener
November 12, 2018 Men's Basketball Hosts UMass Lowell for Home Opener
Men's Basketball Pushes Georgetown, Before Falling 85-78
November 10, 2018 Men's Basketball Pushes Georgetown, Before Falling 85-78
Men's Basketball Faces Georgetown for the First Time Saturday
November 7, 2018 Men's Basketball Faces Georgetown for the First Time Saturday
Kohl, Bute Lead Men's Basketball by Hartford, 75-68
November 6, 2018 Kohl, Bute Lead Men's Basketball by Hartford, 75-68
Men's Basketball Tips Off 2018-19 at Hartford on Tuesday
November 5, 2018 Men's Basketball Tips Off 2018-19 at Hartford on Tuesday
Men's Basketball Defeats Arcadia in Exhibition
October 27, 2018 Men's Basketball Defeats Arcadia in Exhibition
Northeast Conference Announces 2018-19 Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches Poll
October 24, 2018 Northeast Conference Announces 2018-19 Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches Poll
Men's Basketball Hosts Arcadia in Exhibition Game Saturday
October 23, 2018 Men's Basketball Hosts Arcadia in Exhibition Game Saturday
Kohl and Marshall to Attend NEC Social Media Day
October 22, 2018 Kohl and Marshall to Attend NEC Social Media Day
Northeast Conference Announces 2018-19 Basketball TV Schedule
October 15, 2018 Northeast Conference Announces 2018-19 Basketball TV Schedule
Men's Basketball 2018-19 Season Prep Underway
October 4, 2018 Men's Basketball 2018-19 Season Prep Underway
Men's Basketball Announces 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule
September 10, 2018 Men's Basketball Announces 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule
Men's Basketball to Play in Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic
September 7, 2018 Men's Basketball to Play in Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic
Baba Diallo Named Men's Basketball Assistant Coach
July 19, 2018 Baba Diallo Named Men's Basketball Assistant Coach
Men's Basketball Duo Earn NABC Academic Recognition
July 16, 2018 Men's Basketball Duo Earn NABC Academic Recognition

CCSU DEPARTMENT OF ATHLETICS 1615 STANLEY STREET NEW BRITAIN, CT 06050 (860) 832-BLUE

PrestoSports

Scoreboard

  • Sun, 12/16 | Men's Basketball at Providence L, 87-63 (Final) RC | BX | A
  • Sat, 12/08 | Men's Basketball vs. Penn St.-Wilkes Barre W, 79-58 (Final) RC | BX | V
  • Sat, 12/01 | Men's Basketball at Virginia Tech L, 94-40 (Final) RC | BX | A | V
  • Thu, 11/29 | Men's Basketball at North Carolina A&T L, 72-60 (Final) RC | BX | V
  • Sun, 11/25 | Men's Basketball vs. Pine Manor W, 88-59 (Final) RC | BX | V